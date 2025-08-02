TidalHealth's North Campus Facility aims to fill gaps in Millsboro area healthcare.

TidalHeath breaks ground on its new North Campus in Millsboro.

Tidal Health’s new 150,000 square-foot health care facility will help with regional healthcare shortages and make care more accessible according to Tidal Health officials.

Chris Hall is Tidal Health’s Vice President of Strategy and Chief Business Officer.

“We want people in the community to have a relationship with a primary care doctor, that’s the biggest hope. As you build the relationships with the primary care, you help reduce comorbidities and other disease states.” he told DPM.

The building will also serve as the main office for 12 primary care physicians, and offer other services like pharmacy, medical imaging, and lab services.

It will also feature a retail pharmacy, laboratory services, and medical imaging, such as MRIs and ultrasound; all needed in the region.

The North Campus will serve as a potential landing spot for Tidal Health's residency and fellowship students, which Hall says will help fill rural physician openings, noting that medical trainees that train in rural areas tend to stay in rural areas.

The facility’s development is some five years in the making after facing setbacks and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first building on the North Campus is expected to be completed in 18-24 months with two more to follow. The total complex is expected to employ 300 to 500 when finished.