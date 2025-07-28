Hope Medical Dental Clinic offering free HIV testing in Dover

The Hope Medical Dental Clinic is offering free HIV screenings on select days each month.

The free rapid testing is available the first and third Mondays of each month- between the hours of 9am and noon.

Hope Medical Executive Director Daniel Condoluci-Smith says they’re doing it through a partnership with Brandywine Counseling and Community Services.

“It was a natural partnership, just worked really well and made sense to be able to offer that here” he told DPM.

Delaware remains among the top states for new HIV cases according to the Hope Medical Dental Clinic; The state currently has roughly 3,900 people living with HIV, and there’s likely more people living with the condition that are unaware.

Condluci-Smith also says the disease also affects those outside the LGBTQ community; intravenous drug users and senior citizens are also at high risk.

Medical records, proof of identity, and other materials testers might associate with the doctor's office are not required.

Hope Medical says the rapid HIV test is simple and quick, with results available in approximately 20 minutes.

Trained professionals from Brandywine Counseling will be on-site to administer the tests and provide immediate support, resources, and referrals as needed.

“The people who are testers with Brandywine are trained counselors, they’re empathetic and compassionate, they also have a lot of resources both within their organization and without.” Condluci-Smith said.

Those who test positive will be referred to a third-party tester to confirm positive results.