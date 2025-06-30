Weak tornado confirmed near Frankford

A weak tornado touched down in Sussex County Monday.

The National Weather Service confirms the tornado appeared near Frankford around 1:16 Monday afternoon.

It says it received reports of large tree branches down east of Frankford along Omar Road, west of Pyle Center Road, including some down on power lines.

It adds that several videos via social media support the damage was caused by a brief, weak tornado.

There are no additional details at this time.

The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning, but no tornado warning was issued.

