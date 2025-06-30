© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weak tornado confirmed near Frankford

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published June 30, 2025 at 7:01 PM EDT

A weak tornado touched down in Sussex County Monday.

The National Weather Service confirms the tornado appeared near Frankford around 1:16 Monday afternoon.

It says it received reports of large tree branches down east of Frankford along Omar Road, west of Pyle Center Road, including some down on power lines.

It adds that several videos via social media support the damage was caused by a brief, weak tornado.

There are no additional details at this time.

The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning, but no tornado warning was issued.
Science, Health, Tech
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne