Delaware Center for Horticulture to hold free Christmas tree recycling event

Christmas trees are typically treated as yard waste, meaning they don't belong in landfills or recycling bins. Many waste management services provide curbside tree pickup, often free of charge or for a small fee.

The Delaware Center for Horticulture in Wilmington is joining DNREC and the Davey Tree Expert Company for ‘TreeCycle,’ a free, family-friendly Christmas tree recycling event on January 4th from 9am-2pm. They’ll shred trees into woodchips that are then used as mulch, according to the Center’s Communications Manager, Caitlyn Ridgley.

“Many people find that once the holidays are over, you know, what do you do with this tree, there’s needles everywhere. That’s where we come in,” Ridgley said. “We’re able to recycle those trees for you and it benefits us greatly because we get that nice smelly mulch and we use it in our gardens right in Wilmington.”

Ridgley adds that she hopes TreeCycle raises awareness about the environmental benefits of recycling trees.

“It’s all to spread that awareness of recycling trees,” Ridgley said. “Having the life of that tree continue on and benefit us, and just not putting something into the trash that might not decompose or might not benefit our environment.”

DNREC Media Relations Manager Michael Globetti says people can find other tree drop-off locations at de.gov/yardwaste, adding that tinsel, ornaments, and any other decorations must be removed before trees are recycled.