Drug users and healthcare providers grapple with how to identify, treat Xylazine withdrawal

The growing ubiquity of the veterinary tranquilizer Xylazine in Delaware's drug supply leaves both drug users and healthcare providers are grappling with a new challenge: identifying and treating Xylazine withdrawal.

Withdrawal is often a primary barrier to recovery from substance use disorder, and methods for treating opioid withdrawal are better-established. In many cases, active opioid users or those in recovery turn to medication-assisted treatment, which uses less-potent opioids like methadone to manage withdrawal symptoms.

But Xylazine is not an opioid, and while it surfaced as a street drug long before the pandemic, medical research on Xylazine withdrawal and the health impacts of chronic Xylazine use is still catching up to the recent uptick in its use as a cutting agent in fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

Measuring the rise in Xylazine use in Delaware is challenging; Delaware's Division of Forensic Sciences has not released data on the number of seized drug samples containing Xylazine in the latter half of 2022, and as of January, the agency was not able to test for Xylazine in post-mortem samples — in other words, from those who die of suspected overdoses.

But nearly all of the half-dozen people who lined up outside a mobile syringe exchange in Dover earlier this month agreed that Xylazine — also known as tranq — has become difficult to avoid.

April, a woman in her late twenties who asked to be identified by her first name, recounted her first run-in with what she believes was Xylazine. "I remember waking up on the floor in a friend's living room, and I'm pretty sure I'd been laying there unconscious for hours," she said. "I was scared — that hadn't happened before. I use meth more often than fentanyl, but I knew something was off."

Another woman, who asked to be called KC, explained that after months of routine Xylazine use, she and other users find it difficult to distinguish opioid withdrawal from Xylazine withdrawal.

"It's hard to differentiate between the two," she said, because both "make you anxious and sweaty."

Dr. Adriana Navas, the Medical Director for Brandywine Counseling and Community Services — among the largest medication-assisted treatment providers in the state — says the superficial similarities between symptoms of Xylazine and opioid withdrawal can also present a challenge for those tasked with treating withdrawal.

Dr. Navas described working with a methadone patient who reported increased anxiety and requested a higher dose of methadone to treat what he believed was opioid withdrawal.

"Patients may often use a few different substances, so if they have mild withdrawal symptoms, it can be hard to say definitively if its opioids, Xylazine or something like benzodiazepines," she said.

Instead of immediately increasing his dose of methadone, Dr. Navas says she opted to provide small doses of medications that treat common symptoms of Xylazine withdrawal, including the blood pressure medication clonidine and the neurological pain reliever gabapentin.

"If it does help, it may be because [he was experiencing] Xylazine withdrawal," she said.

Dr. Varun Malayala, an addiction medicine specialist at a medication-assisted treatment clinic in Philadelphia and a part-time physician with ChristianaCare, says managing Xylazine by treating individual symptoms may only be safe or effective in a controlled setting.

"Xylazine withdrawal does generally include high blood pressure," he said, "and clonidine is used very often to treat high blood pressure. But the amount of clonidine you need to treat acute Xylazine withdrawal is very high, which could be dangerous."

Malayala offered similar caution about the use of gabapentin, a drug commonly used to treat symptoms of alcohol withdrawal. "There is a tendency for gabapentin to get diverted to the street — especially high-dose gabapentin," he said.

His clinic does offer patients small quantities of the anti-anxiety medication Ativan, but Malayala noted that offering patients large supplies of any medication is inherently risky.

Both Navas and Malayala point out that emergency rooms are best-equipped to manage the most severe cases of withdrawal, whether from Xylazine or another substance. However, many users may be reluctant to visit the emergency room — in no small part because of long wait times — so Malayala adds that in some cases, offering common medications to treat individual symptoms "may be the best we can do."

For now, primary care and other healthcare providers in Delaware and neighboring states are still adapting to the impacts of Xylazine. Brandywine's prevention and outreach teams, for instance, recently purchased Xylazine test strips — a possible new addition to the harm reduction kits distributed to drug users.

But for Delaware drug users adjusting to Xylazine's impact on their health, the widespread uncertainty about how to identify and treat Xylazine withdrawal can send a disheartening message about their prospects for recovery.

"We just keep getting sucked further into this," KC said as she packed her new syringes into a hip bag. "It seems like the way out just gets further away."