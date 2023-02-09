UD buildings reopen after 'lab safety incident' force evacuation

Six University of Delaware buildings reopen for classes Thursday after being evacuated Wednesday.

The evacuation happened after researchers inadvertently produced a small amount of a “shock-sensitive explosive chemical” in Lammot du Pont Laboratory.

UD officials say it was an isolated incident and there was never any threat to campus health or safety. No injuries were reported.

Members of the UD community were directed to evacuate Lammot du Pont Laboratory, Brown Laboratory, Drake Laboratory, Memorial Hall, Alison Hall and Morris Library Wednesday, while DNREC and the Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit investigated the materials.

The EOD team removed the materials from the building and transferred them to a safe location on the South Green, where they were detonated just before 6 p.m.