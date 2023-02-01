ChristianaCare website targeted in cyberattack

ChristianaCare’s main website went down Tuesday after a cyberattack.

The so-called distributed denial of service attack is the latest in a series of similar incidents targeting healthcare providers across the country. Attackers flooded the website with internet traffic to overwhelm ChristianaCare’s system.

In a statement Wednesday, ChristianaCare said that it had restored access to its website within hours of the attack. The hospital added that the attack did not include any data security breaches.

The pro-Russian ‘hacktivist’ group KillNet took credit for the attack and dozens of others across the country on Tuesday.