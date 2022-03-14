Delaware begins annual battle with mosquitoes

With spring around the corner, DNREC begins its annual spraying of woodland pools to help control larval mosquitoes this week.

Spraying the larva is the first step in controlling the emergence of biting adult mosquitos, which typically begin to appear in early spring.

In mid-April control activities will expand to further manage mosquito populations.

Woodland pool spraying will begin in southern Sussex County Wednesday, and expand into Kent and New Castle counties over the next few weeks.

Up to 10,000 acres of wet woodlands across Delaware will be treated with the insecticide Bti, which has been approved for use by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

To receive mosquito spraying announcements, subscribe to the Mosquito Control’s Spray Zone Notification System at the state's website.