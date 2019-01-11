New Exec. Director steps in at eBrightHealth hospital collaboration

eBrightHealth is a partnership between five of Delaware’s hospitals.

A month ago the group tapped Christiana Care Health System’s Corporate Director of Benefits and Wellness Chris Corbo to take on the role of executive director.

Corbo recently spoke with Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino to discuss eBright’s strategy for addressing the opioid crisis and the rising cost of health care in the state of Delaware.

eBright got its start in 2016 with a mission to share best practices between the health systems to improve the coordination of patient care, drive down costs and create better health outcomes for populations with the most need.