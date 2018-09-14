Local doctor offers insight into First State’s work to curb the opioid epidemic

Dr. Sandra Gibney works in the Emergency Department at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. She is also a member of Delaware’s Behavioral Health consortium led by Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long.

Among other things, that group is charged with combating the state’s opioid crisis. They’ve made wide-ranging recommendations to Gov. John Carney, helped pass overdose legislation and gone out into communities to pass out Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote.

Dr. Gibney sat down this week with Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino to discuss her role on the consortium connecting people with substance abuse disorder to treatment.