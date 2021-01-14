Two Delawareans charged for involvement in U.S Capitol riot

Two individuals allegedly involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington are from Delaware.

Kevin and Hunter Seefried, both from Laurel, were taken into custody and appeared in federal court Thursday.

Each is charged with one count of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and one count of depredation of government property.

The two allegedly entered the Senate Building through a broken window, and Kevin Seefried was later photographed holding a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol Building.

Kevin Seefried may face a maximum penalty of up to 10 and a half years in prison and $255 in fines. Hunter faces the same plus an additional charge for smashing the Capitol Building window.

Court documents cite video footage posted to Twitter showing Hunter Seefried punching out glass in a window in the Capitol complex after others in the crowd broke it with a 2 x 4.

The documents have the two entering the Capitol Building at 2:13 p.m. and leaving at 2:36 p.m.

The documents say each voluntarily participated in separate interviews with the FBI Tuesday. Kevin Seefried told law enforcement he travelled to D.C. with his family to hear President Trump speak, bringing with him the Confederate flag which is usually displayed outside of his home.

The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, and the cases are being investigated by multiple federal agencies.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss called the breach of the Capitol building “an assault on our Democracy” adding “those who participated must be held accountable.”

Kevin and Hunter Seefried are expected back in federal court in D.C. on January 25.