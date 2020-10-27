 A Matter of Facts podcast: MIT's Deb Roy on Twitter | Delaware First Media
A Matter of Facts podcast: MIT's Deb Roy on Twitter

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information.  Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we bring you the fifth episode of season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about Twitter with MIT's Deb Roy.


Roy is professor of media arts and sciences at MIT.  He is also director of the Lab for Social Machines and executive director of MIT’s Media Lab. And from 2013-2017, he served as Twitter’s chief media scientist.

Delaware Public Media is proud to produce A Matter of Facts with Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.  Its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming 

Delaware Humanities also thanks the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.

A Matter of Facts podcast: Univ. of Delaware's David Wilson on polling

By Sep 25, 2020

This week on The Green, we bring you the fourth episode of season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about polls with the University of Delaware's David Wilson.


A Matter Of Facts: UD's Lindsay Hoffman on Facebook

By Jun 26, 2020

This week on The Green, we bring you the second episode of season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about Facebook with University of Delaware Associate Communications professor Lindsay Hoffman.


A Matter of Facts: ProPublica’s Charlie Ornstein on local news

By Jul 17, 2020

This week on The Green, we bring you the third episode in season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about the crisis in local news coverage with ProPublica’s deputy managing editor Charlie Ornstein.


A Matter of Facts: Thomas Leitch on Wikipedia

By Apr 17, 2020

This week on The Green, we bring you the first episode of season 2 of A Matter of Facts  – featuring a conversation about Wikipedia with University of Delaware professor of English Thomas Leitch – author of the book Wikipedia U: Knowledge, Authority, And Liberal Education In The Digital Age.