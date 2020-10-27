A Matter of Facts podcast: MIT's Deb Roy on Twitter

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities' podcast– A Matter of Facts – delves into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming. In season 2 of the podcast, it examines more closely popular sources of news and information.

This week on The Green, we bring you the fifth episode of season 2 of A Matter of Facts – featuring a conversation about Twitter with MIT's Deb Roy.

'A Matter of Facts' podcast - Season 2, Episode 5: A conversation about Twitter with MIT's Deb Roy, professor of media arts and sciences, director of the Lab for Social Machines, and executive director of MIT’s Media Lab.

Roy is professor of media arts and sciences at MIT. He is also director of the Lab for Social Machines and executive director of MIT’s Media Lab. And from 2013-2017, he served as Twitter’s chief media scientist.

Delaware Public Media is proud to produce A Matter of Facts with Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming

Delaware Humanities also thanks the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.