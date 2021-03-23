Former Delaware Gov. Dale Wolf dies

Former Delaware Gov. and Lt. Gov Dale Wolf has died at age 96.

Wolf served as governor for a brief three-week period in January 1993 after Mike Castle stepped down to take his seat in Congress.

His stint in office ended when Tom Carper, who won the 1992 governor’s race, was sworn in. Wolf is the last Republican to hold the governor’s office in Delaware.

He served one term as Lt. Gov under Castle and was known for his work as chair the Drug and Alcohol Coordinating Council that helped develop a statewide plan to combat drug abuse, and his efforts to champion adult literacy.

“It was an honor and a joy to know and work with Dale. Dale and my wife Martha worked together at DuPont for years, and we had so much respect and affection for him and his family," saif Sen. Tom Carper in a statement. "During his time serving as Delaware’s Lt. Governor and the short time as Governor, he was especially focused on creating a more nurturing environment for job creation and job preservation in Delaware, and had a keen understanding of the agriculture industry, which continues to be such an important part of our state’s economy today. After serving our state, he retired with no enemies - something most of us can only aspire to. I hope the rest of us can live as long, and continue to give of ourselves right up until the end, like Dale did.”

Wolf was a World War II Army veteran who received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for fighting in the Battle of Okinawa. He went on to work at DuPont in its agriculture research division, then as chairman of the board of its pharmaceutical business.

"Gov. Dale Wolf was a dedicated public servant and member of our Greatest Generation, who selflessly served his country in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Many remember Dale for his leadership, advocacy, and commitment to charitable organizations in the First State. Delaware will long treasure Dale's dedication to duty and his many accomplishments, and he'll be sorely missed by his family, friends, neighbors, and fellow veterans," said Sen. Chirs Coons in a statement.



