Delaware's latest COVID-19 numbers show no deaths, under 100 cases

Delaware continues to see its number of new COVID-19 cases tick down slightly.

State health officials reported 75 new cases Monday, pushing the First State’s total to date to 12,879. 65 of those new positive tests were from Sunday.

There were no new deaths. Delaware’s total COVID-19-related death toll remains at 517.

The 5-day average for new cases each day is below 100 for an eighth straight day – down to 88.3 Sunday.

The percent testing positive stood at 3.3 Sunday. And the 5-day average of that measure has been below 5 the past three days. It stood at 3.3 Sunday.

5 percent is the World Health Organization’s target as one indication the virus is controlled.

Current hospitalizations fell by 9 to 49, with 12 people critically ill.

More than 7,100 people to date are confirmed to have recovered from the virus. More than 126,000 people have tested negative.