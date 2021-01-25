Delaware announces new professional development program for public school leadership

Gov. John Carney’s office, along with the state Department of Education (DOE), announced the Governor’s Institute for School Leadership Monday.

It includes a 12-month program to develop assistant principals into principals, and a monthly working group for district superintendents.

DOE’s Education Associate for School Leadership Dr. Michael Saylor is running the program.

“We know from research that school leaders have the second largest influence on student outcomes and we know that education is the greatest tool that we have as a society to improving our overall outcomes,” said Saylor.

The program also includes five modules of instruction aligned to the Professional Standards for Educational Leaders (PSEL), and coaching by the University of Delaware Academy for School Leadership.

It will also pair assistant principals with mentor principals in their district.

“Much like we do for incoming teachers, where they have a student teaching experience, this gives those assistant principals the opportunity to spend at least three days out of their assistant principal role in their building, and go to work alongside an experienced principal,” said Saylor.

Three or more years of professional experience is necessary to qualify. The first group of 12 in the Assistant Principal Academy started last week, it includes assistant principals from up and down the state.

The Superintendent Study Council starts in February to promote collaboration between district superintendents in the First State.

Saylor says the hope is to expand the council to include out-of-state superintendents as well as guest speakers.