Bill on property assessment corrections heads to governor

State Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos's bill aimed at correcting property assessment issues from Delaware's last reassessments heads to the governor’s desk for signature.

SB 230 requires businesses to share requested financial information with appropriate county authorities, if the county uses income the property generates to determine its fair market value.

Amended in the house, it will sunset after two years if lawmakers do not renew it. It’s meant to be a quality control on issues that cropped up during the assessments counties conducted from 2023 to 2024.

Senate lawmakers passed it with 16 yes votes, one no, three not voting, and one absent.

SB 230 was introduced with a companion bill specific to New Castle County, which in the General Assembly passed in January. Governor Matt Meyer let that bill become law without his signature last month.