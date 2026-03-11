© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Bill on property assessment corrections heads to governor

Delaware Public Media | By Bente Bouthier
Published March 11, 2026 at 10:02 PM EDT
Delaware Legislative Hall
Delaware Public Media
Delaware Legislative Hall

State Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos's bill aimed at correcting property assessment issues from Delaware's last reassessments heads to the governor’s desk for signature.

SB 230 requires businesses to share requested financial information with appropriate county authorities, if the county uses income the property generates to determine its fair market value.

Amended in the house, it will sunset after two years if lawmakers do not renew it. It’s meant to be a quality control on issues that cropped up during the assessments counties conducted from 2023 to 2024.

Senate lawmakers passed it with 16 yes votes, one no, three not voting, and one absent.

SB 230 was introduced with a companion bill specific to New Castle County, which in the General Assembly passed in January. Governor Matt Meyer let that bill become law without his signature last month.

Politics & Government state legislature
Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
