Wilmington City Council aprroves utility line maintenance, renews water-sewer line warranty program

Wilmington City Council passed an ordinance allowing enforcement action for unsafe or unmaintained utility wires.

City residents reported a growing number of unattended, unsafe utility wires on sidewalks, in roadways and hanging from utility poles, according to the ordinance.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections commissioner now has the power to issue civil penalties or other enforcement action to ensure wires are maintained.

Ordinance sponsor Zanthia Oliver said the change will simply provide a process to make sure that maintenance is done in a timely manner.

Councilmember Michelle Harlee supported the measure and said this is a long overdue conversation.

“I hope that there can be a follow up conversation about this in terms of who does what wires because the issues that I'm hearing about are that sometimes Verizon will say it's Delmarva, then Delmarva will say it’s Verizon…” Harlee said. “And and they both, you know, kind of blame each other, and nothing gets done.”

Council members passed the ordinance with nine yeas and four absent.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, Councilmembers renewed a water and sewer line protection program for another five years.

The city originally partnered with American Water Resources in 2016, establishing warranty protection services to Wilmington homeowners. The extension caps monthly fees at $12.99.

Councilmember Oliver also sponsored the ordinance extending the warranty program.

“Everybody said it's really good, but it's something that the city of Wilmington residents use. And they just renewing the contract, five-year contract.”

Councilmember Coby Owens said the organization has been working in the city for years and have been good, cost-efficient partners.

The ordinance to extend the warranty program through 2031 passed with nine yeas and four absent.