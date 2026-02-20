Federal judge dismisses US Wind counter claims in fight over offshore wind project

Maryland US District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher dismissed cross-claims filed by US Wind last year against the Trump administration. It's the latest legal development in one of several cases that push back against offshore wind development given the green light during the Biden administration.

It’s the latest in a legal fight over US Wind’s push to build an offshore wind project near the coast of Maryland and Delaware.

US Wind filed counter claims against the federal government in September for its intent to revoke building permits for wind projects.

US Wind argued the federal government’s intent to "vacate and undermine” Construction and Operations Plans approved during the Biden administration are part of “a wider plan to hinder or kill outright offshore wind projects for political purposes.”

Gallagher's Feb. 13 order said US Wind’s claims don’t provide enough description of the federal government’s actions to make draw that conclusion. Gallagher was appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term in office.

The counter claim dismissal is not an overall dismissal of the suit. The broader federal case arguing against US Wind’s building its offshore wind project off the Maryland coast is still pending with no clear timeline to complete.

Sussex County and the town of Fenwick Island have a separate suit against the state of Delaware to prevent US Wind's offshore wind project. SOC

