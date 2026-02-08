Voters head to the polls Monday for referendums in two school districts

Two Delaware school districts go to residents to ask for more money on Monday.

The Caesar Rodney school district is seeking approval of a $6.1 million operating referendum that would increase the average homeowner’s tax bill by $274 a year. If successful, it would be the first increase since 2015. A 2023 referendum failed with less than one-third of voters supporting it.

District officials say the money is crucial for security improvements, teacher salary bumps, and more student support. The district’s community liaison coordinator, Daniel Rigby, told school board members last month they are doing a full-court press to get support.

“What we say on a frequent basis is, you don't have to necessarily agree with this, but just vote on facts," he said. "Vote on truth. In the world that we live in right now, there's so much misinformation being spread that we want to make sure our story and our truth is out there and that people make an educated decision come February 9th.”

Meanwhile, the Laurel School District seeks $1.6 million to augment its operating expenses, amounting to about $171 per year in increased property taxes for the average homeowner. At a meeting last month, Patrick Gross, a culinary arts teacher at Laurel High School and president of the Rural Education Association, spoke out in favor of the proposal.

“Operating expenses cover the day-to-day essentials of learning, retaining and supporting quality staff, keeping class sizes manageable, updating instructional materials, and ensuring student services remain strong," he said.

While voters approved a capital referendum in 2012, this is the first time the district has gone to the voters for operating funds since 1985.

Polls are open from 7:00 am - 8:00 pm.