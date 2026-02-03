Millsboro postpones vote on 214-home subdivision, citing concerns with parking and historic school

A proposed subdivision in Millsboro hits a roadblock, postponing the next step in its approval process.

Developers for the White’s Farm subdivision propose building 214 single-family homes on a nearly 82-acre parcel in Millsboro. At Monday's Millsboro Town Council meeting, the proposal was up for the first of several steps in the approval process, where it prompted concerns.

Council member Kimberley Kaan raised questions about a provision that the historic Godwin School, the only existing 19th Century schoolhouse in the area, be transferred to the town’s ownership.

“The town, we love historical buildings, but we don't have a mechanism in place to provide for their care," she said. "So that's going to be a no for me.”

Councilman Ron O’Neal asked about open space on the nearly 82-acre site.

“I don't see a whole lot of open space here," he noted. "Is there any plan to put in open areas for a basketball court, a baseball field, any kind of recreation area?”

Representing the developer, engineer Jamie Sechler said the plan includes a pool and clubhouse, as well as walking trails, but noted the town’s parking requirements eat up a lot of the open space. He added the site plan is about 23% open space, more than the 15% required in the town’s zoning code.

Council decided to postpone a vote until March 2, when they could pair the decision on the site plan with a public hearing and vote on the subdivision plan.