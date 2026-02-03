© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Millsboro postpones vote on 214-home subdivision, citing concerns with parking and historic school

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published February 3, 2026 at 2:46 PM EST
The Millsboro Town Council
Millsboro Town Council voted unanimously to postpone a vote on a 214-home subdivision until March.

A proposed subdivision in Millsboro hits a roadblock, postponing the next step in its approval process.

Developers for the White’s Farm subdivision propose building 214 single-family homes on a nearly 82-acre parcel in Millsboro. At Monday's Millsboro Town Council meeting, the proposal was up for the first of several steps in the approval process, where it prompted concerns.

Council member Kimberley Kaan raised questions about a provision that the historic Godwin School, the only existing 19th Century schoolhouse in the area, be transferred to the town’s ownership.

“The town, we love historical buildings, but we don't have a mechanism in place to provide for their care," she said. "So that's going to be a no for me.”

Councilman Ron O’Neal asked about open space on the nearly 82-acre site.

“I don't see a whole lot of open space here," he noted. "Is there any plan to put in open areas for a basketball court, a baseball field, any kind of recreation area?”

Representing the developer, engineer Jamie Sechler said the plan includes a pool and clubhouse, as well as walking trails, but noted the town’s parking requirements eat up a lot of the open space. He added the site plan is about 23% open space, more than the 15% required in the town’s zoning code.

Council decided to postpone a vote until March 2, when they could pair the decision on the site plan with a public hearing and vote on the subdivision plan.
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
