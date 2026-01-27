© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smyrna officials move to renew Downtown Development District plan, with some additions

Delaware Public Media | By Martin Matheny
Published January 27, 2026 at 12:29 PM EST

Smyrna Town Council unanimously approves a renewal and modest expansion of the town’s downtown development district.

Smyrna was one of the first municipalities in the state to get approval for a downtown development district, about a decade ago.

Over the years, as state lawmakers have gradually increased the allowable size of a downtown development district, Smyrna has expanded its district. In the town’s renewal application, it plans to add another 11 acres, bringing it to just under the cap of 200 acres.

Town Planning Director Jeremy Rothwell told council last week the development district brings many benefits to property owners within it, most notably a state program that matches 20% of the cost for construction or renovations for projects costing less than $350,000.

“It could be new construction on a vacant lot," he explained "It could be the demolition and reconstruction of a new building. It could be a gut renovation of an existing building, or it could be a tenant fit out of an existing building.”

Since 2016, Rothwell says, 43 projects in Smyrna have received about $1.4 million in state funding, along with local incentives like waivers of permit and impact fees in some cases.
Politics & Government
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny