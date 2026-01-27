Smyrna officials move to renew Downtown Development District plan, with some additions

Smyrna Town Council unanimously approves a renewal and modest expansion of the town’s downtown development district.

Smyrna was one of the first municipalities in the state to get approval for a downtown development district, about a decade ago.

Over the years, as state lawmakers have gradually increased the allowable size of a downtown development district, Smyrna has expanded its district. In the town’s renewal application, it plans to add another 11 acres, bringing it to just under the cap of 200 acres.

Town Planning Director Jeremy Rothwell told council last week the development district brings many benefits to property owners within it, most notably a state program that matches 20% of the cost for construction or renovations for projects costing less than $350,000.

“It could be new construction on a vacant lot," he explained "It could be the demolition and reconstruction of a new building. It could be a gut renovation of an existing building, or it could be a tenant fit out of an existing building.”

Since 2016, Rothwell says, 43 projects in Smyrna have received about $1.4 million in state funding, along with local incentives like waivers of permit and impact fees in some cases.