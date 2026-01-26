State Rep. Gorman will run for State Sen. Sokola's seat

Delaware lawmaker Mara Gorman is looking to move from Delaware's house to its senate during this year's election.

Gorman was elected to House District 23 seat two years ago. Her first term in the chamber comes to a close this year.

Her house district sits entirely within Senate District 8, which she announced her candidacy for this month.

Dave Sokola, the long-time senator for the senate district, announced he would not seek reelection when his term ends this year. He represented the area covering Newark, Pike Creek and North Star for nearly 40 years.

Gorman said she considers Sokola a mentor. Senate Seat 8 and House district 23's shared territory makes it an appealing transition.

"Every person that I currently represent is also

represented by Senator Sokola at the moment," she said. "That this the reason the senate seat is so appealing. I get to continue representing all of the neighbors who I currently serve, while adding in new areas of My community that I really love, like the University of Delaware."

Gorman is focused this week on legislation she has on the floor– House Bill 151– which prohibits private detention facilities in Delaware. She said work on campaigning will take off in February, while the General Assembly is in recess.

So far, she's the only person to announce their candidacy for the senate seat.

