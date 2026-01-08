Rehoboth Beach could make changes to seasonal laws

Rehoboth Beach Commissioners are likely to vote next week on some changes to seasonal laws.

At a meeting Monday, Commissioner Mark Saunders presented recommendations from the city’s Streets and Safety Advisory Committee.

Among the recommendations is changing the dates that dogs are banned from the beach and boardwalk and parking is prohibited on certain streets in order to line those laws up with other seasonal rules.

“Those are very simple," Saunders said. "We just want to coordinate the dates to the same dates as everything else, which would currently be May 15th to September 15th. The current dates are May 1st until September 30th.”

The recommendations also include making three regulations year-round, rather than seasonal.

“The left-hand turns off Rehoboth Avenue onto 1st and 2nd Street," Saunders explained. "Sleeping on the beach, which believe it or not, I guess you're allowed to sleep on the beach in the wintertime because it only applies currently in the summer. And smoking prohibited except in designated areas.”

Saunders says the feedback he has received so far indicates two of those three changes seem uncontroversial, although some members of the public are not sure about banning those left turns year-round.

The recommendations are in the hands of city staff for tweaks before a final vote next Friday.