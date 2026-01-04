Lewes could consider a wildfire protection plan

A state fire official calls on Lewes to consider planning for wildfires.

Sam Topper, the state Department of Agriculture’s Wildland Fire Supervisor, made the pitch to the Lewes Economic, Environment and Resiliency Commission at a December meeting. He stressed the importance of having a Community Wildfire Protection Plan and taking advantage of a program from his office that helps communities control potential wildfire fuels.

“It's a cost share program that covers the cost of herbicide application and mowing and prescribed fire or any combination of those things to help remove hazardous fuels from around structures," he said.

But Topper adds while the city should pursue a wildfire plan, there’s only so much the government can do.

“Fire protection is a holistic approach and does require independent actions from landowners, not just from elected officials and planners," he said.

Commission members had several questions, and chair Khalil Saliba seemed receptive to the idea.

“This falls within our jurisdiction of resiliency and protecting ourselves," he said. "And I think it's a threat and we need to take it seriously.”

Topper warned commissioners that federal funding for communities to help plan for wildfires has essentially dried up and that his program is stretched thin.