Police identify DMV shooter that killed state trooper, offer more details on shooting

Delaware State Police identify the shooter in Tuesday's deadly DMV shooting in Wilmington.

State Police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose shot and killed 34 year old Corporal Grade One Matthew T. “Ty” Snook and injured three others. Rose's last known address was in Wilmington.

State Police are also offering more details on the shooting. They say Rose entered the DMV as a customer, walked over to the reception desk where Snook was standing and shot him in the back with a handgun.

Police say Snook then shoved a DMV employee out of the way and told them to run as Rose continued shooting at him.

Rose allowed customers to leave the building, according to police, and remained inside as law enforcement arrived, then fired multiple rounds at arriving officers.

Rose was shot by a New Castle County police officer through a window.

Snook and the shooter were taken to the hospital immediately following the incident, where both died. The other three people injured, including a second state trooper, had minor, non-gunshot-related injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

Snook was a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police and is survived by a wife and one year old daughter.