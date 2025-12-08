Task force explores whether to bring nuclear power to Delaware

A task force examining whether the state should turn toward more nuclear energy options hears more about the possibility.

The state’s Nuclear Energy Feasibility Task Force is evaluating whether Delaware should encourage the construction of nuclear plants. T

Nuclear power in the state, if it comes to fruition, would likely take the form of SMRs, or small modular reactors. Those devices are fabricated offsite and produce less energy than traditional reactors. Proponents of the technology say they can be constructed more quickly and easier.

But, they also come with drawbacks - so far, none have been constructed in the US, and the first in the world only came online about five years ago.

But task force co-chair State Sen. Stephanie Hansen stresses a decision on whether to add nuclear to the state’s energy portfolio has not been made yet.

“The state of Delaware has not decided that this is the direction that we're going to go," she says. "They're waiting to hear how this group comes up with its recommendations.”

During their meeting last week, the task force heard from Emma Korein, a Ph.D student at UD and Senate Energy Policy Fellow. She explained that while the state’s Climate Change Solutions Act doesn’t mention nuclear power as an option, it doesn’t rule it out either.

“It's clearly an important part of achieving these emissions targets goals, or could possibly be one part. And nuclear energy is discussed within the Climate Action Plan that is established to help achieve these goals," she told the task force.

In addition to state lawmakers, the task force also has representatives from state agencies, the public, and the energy industry. Their report is expected in the coming months.

