Route 24 proposed development faces backlash during Sussex County Council public hearing.

The 95 acre, multi-use development proposed by The Christopher Companies calls for seven buildings with 24 units each, making for a total of 168 homes.

Developers say these will include multi-family homes and affordable housing options, "mixed-use" buildings, a club house and pool, as well as multiple commercial buildings, where the applicants say that residents can shop or dine without ever leaving the property.

But concerns around the development's impact on traffic in the area caused some pushback. Among those with questions was District 3 Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum.

“I think there’s some doubt in my mind, anyhow, about how this fits in with the existing developments and the quality of life, given that there’s going to be a lot more traffic. I don’t know what you base your data on that tells you that the roads are sufficient given what we see today and given the additional traffic coming in and going out.” she said.

The development is proposed along Route 24 near Horse Play Way, a location other opponents say is “not the right place for it."

Among the opponents was Cape Henlopen School District, a letter signed by Director of Operations Jason Hale says "Cape Henlopen School District continues to oppose any additional growth until an impact-fee program is in place and collecting"

But The Christopher Companies’ Principal Engineer Michael Riemman says the project would aid the already troubled road, not hurt it.

“When you look at a traffic study it isn’t looking at just today. It’s looking at today, and tomorrow, and in the future. It’s looking at this project, other per-committee projects, but it’s also looking at what other projects are coming." he said. "This project brings a signal, and it’s going to improve it. There’s no debate that will improve the ability and safety of folks turning out of Saddle Ridge to be able to make left on 24. ”

Other proponents praise the project’s potential to offer needed affordable workforce housing options in Sussex County.

The Sussex County Council deferred a decision on the project for now to seek more input from the public and state agencies like DNREC and DelDOT.

