Sussex County Council discusses marijuana rule changes

Following Gov. Meyer’s recent veto of Senate Bill 75, decisions on how to regulate marijuana facilities outside municipalities remain in the hands of county government.

And Sussex County took up the topic again Tuesday after Gov. Meyer reached out to the county about revisiting its rules.

Those rules include a 3-mile buffer zone between marijuana retail stores and sensitive locations like schools, childcare facilities, drug treatment facilities, libraries and parks. SB 75 sought to shrink that buffer to 500 feet, with proponents arguing the 3-mile buffer created a de facto ban on retail stores.

Sussex County Assistant Attorney Vincent Robertson denies those claims.

“Whether or not that’s accurate that certainly wasn’t the intention, and I don’t feel that it would be accurate because, while I haven’t laid it out on a map, there’s certainly places in Sussex County where one could be” he said.

Councilwoman Jane Greunebaum suggests the current rules may also be unfair when considering the sale of THC infused products, which are currently legal in Sussex County.

“I had a friend come buy some alcohol and was offered a drink with the THC in it. So, you know, it feels like we’re punishing one business and favoring another.” she said.

Sussex County’s rules cover all areas outside municipalities, which have their own authority to regulate marijuana. All cities and towns in Sussex except Seaford and Georgetown have banned recreational marijuana facilities.

County Council members weighed the option of changing the current ordinance to mirror the way liquor stores are regulated.

Robertson notes the county is looking at making some changes, and he expects to have new rules for the Council to consider “within a matter of weeks”.

For now, Sussex County’s marijuana regulations remain unchanged.