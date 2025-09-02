© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newark special election canceled, Hadden takes 4th District seat

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published September 2, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT
Meg Roessler
/
Delaware Public Media

The City of Newark cancels its special election for an empty seat on City Council.

Former Newark Council member Marge Hadden was the only person to file for the scheduled September 23rd special election in Fourth District before the August 25 deadline. With no opponent on the ballot, the city’s Election Board certified Hadden’s election.

Hadden left office eight years ago, She is set to fill former Council member Dwendolyn Creecy’s seat.

Creecy resigned after the former mayor filed an ethics complaint, claiming she received unemployment benefits fraudulently in 2020 and 2021.

Creecy says she made a mistake in unemployment filings and did not do so intentionally, according to the Newark Post.

Hadden will be sworn into office at the Sept. 8 City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
Politics & Government
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee