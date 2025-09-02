Newark special election canceled, Hadden takes 4th District seat

The City of Newark cancels its special election for an empty seat on City Council.

Former Newark Council member Marge Hadden was the only person to file for the scheduled September 23rd special election in Fourth District before the August 25 deadline. With no opponent on the ballot, the city’s Election Board certified Hadden’s election.

Hadden left office eight years ago, She is set to fill former Council member Dwendolyn Creecy’s seat.

Creecy resigned after the former mayor filed an ethics complaint, claiming she received unemployment benefits fraudulently in 2020 and 2021.

Creecy says she made a mistake in unemployment filings and did not do so intentionally, according to the Newark Post.

Hadden will be sworn into office at the Sept. 8 City Council meeting at 7 p.m.