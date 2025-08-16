Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners reject sale of park land.

Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners reject the sale of city parkland to a private landowner.

City Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the sale of a piece of Lake Gerar Park next to Virginia Avenue to a private citizen.

During a public hearing at Friday’s meeting, several residents voiced displeasure with the idea of selling public land, arguing it could set a precedent to sell more pieces of public land in the future, something that resonated with Commissioner Craig Thier.

"I wanted to hear what the public’s position was on this and it’s clearly overwhelmingly opposed to the sale of this land." he said.

Other commissioners, including Vice President Patrick Gossett, also pointed out the proposal may conflict with the City’s own strategic plan.

“'Maintain and control physical and visual access to ocean and other water bodies. Seek to protect the natural functioning of the ocean bay, lake, and canal ecology. Preserve, protect, conserve, and grow the city's abundant tree canopy and forest areas.' That says it all to me right there, in the sense of what the citizens want out of this community.” he said.

The land being considered was just over 1,400 square feet in size near the lake. Residents complained this meant any future construction or development there could obscure the view of the lake.

The buyers, Waterside Properties, sought to purchase the land for $540,000.

They argued the land is inaccessible and unutilized by park visitors, and that the revenue generated by the sale could be used in ways that outweigh the loss of the property, and that the space offered no aesthetically pleasing or outwardly redeemable qualities to the users of the park but stated that their future plans for that piece of land are uncertain.

The proposal failed in a unanimous vote.