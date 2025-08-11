Galanty, Stewart win seats on Rehoboth Board of Commissioners

Rehoboth Beach residents vote to fill a pair of seats of the city’s Board of Commissioners.

Chris Galanty and Susan Stewart were elected as new town commissioners in Saturday’s Rehoboth municipal election. They easily won the three person race for two open seats. Stewart picked up 849 votes and Galanty received 806.

The third candidate on the ballot, Jeffery Goode, finished with 314 votes.

Galanty and Stewart will replace incumbents Francis "Bunky" Markert and Ed Chrzanowski who did not seek reelection.

Chrzanowski served as commissioner for two terms, while Markert served one.

1,111 of the 1,691 voters registered cast ballots in Saturday’s election - a nearly 66% turnout rate. Each voter could vote for up to 2 candidates.

Galanty and Stewart will be sworn into office on September 19th.