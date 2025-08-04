FOP Lodge 22 files grievance against Lewes City Manager McCabe

Lewes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 22 enters a vote of no confidence against the Lewes City Manager. The police union filed its complaint about Lewes City Manager Ellen McCabe after restructuring decisions made in the Lewes Police Department.

The vote signifies that the officers involved have no confidence in the City Managers ability to lead, manage or direct the work of the police department.

A release from Lodge 22 says it first received notice of the changes on July 4th, and were set to take effect July 5th.

The union also complains McCabe made the selections for new positions without the support of administrative staff.

Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco says she and Lewes City Council are aware of the union’s complaint.

"We are collaborating with the union, meaning we follow the process they run, and so now it is in front of Mayor and City Council.” she told DPM.

But Marasco says it will be a closed door meeting, noting its personnel oriented nature and out of respect for the privacy of those involved.

“Because it’s personnel related, that’s one of the specific areas that FOIA allows a government to say that you have a meeting but its not an open public meeting” Marasco said.

FOIA, or the Freedom of Information Act, typically mandates meetings open to the public.

FOP Lodge 22 says Lewes City Manager Ellen McCabe made decisions regarding new position appointments within the Police Department without the approval of administrative staff.

The union also alleges the Chief of Police was ordered into secrecy about these decisions with staff only given notice a day before they were set to take effect.

They argue this violates the City of Lewes Employee Personnel Manual, which requires the City to fill promotional positions by way of competitive testing.

The issue will be brought before Lewes City Council on September 10th.