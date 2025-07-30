AG Jennings joins challenge to witholding of AmeriCorps funds.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says the Trump administration continues to hold millions in critical funding even after previous court defeats.

Jennings, along with a coalition of 23 other attorneys general, won a preliminary injunction in July that was expected to restore the funding; the White House Office of Management and Budget is not complying with that ruling.

The Office of Management and Budget is still holding on to around $38 million according to the new complaint by Jennings, who says the Trump administration’s refusal to undo cuts is “breaking the law.”

“Even after being beaten soundly in court, this administration is still trying to break the law by withholding funds for AmeriCorps,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Americorps has been a critical artery of American volunteering and humanitarian aid for generations, championing everything from literacy among our youth to boots-on-the-ground emergency relief when our communities have been brought to their knees by natural disasters. The administration’s strategy is apparently to end these humanitarian efforts despite a court ordering them to continue and hope that we’ll get tired of forcing them to stop. Fortunately for those who value the rule of law, that is not going to happen.”

Jennings says these funds are put towards programs like the AmeriCorps Senior Companion Programs and Foster Grandparent Programs in plaintiff states, including in all three counties in Delaware.

The complaint also cites $5 million intended for plaintiff state service commissions, which was needed to provide training and technical assistance to service members across the country, as being withheld.