Governor's Council on Agriculture appointees announced.

Delaware’s agriculture secretary announced new appointees for the Governor’s Council on Agriculture.

Governor Matt Meyer along with State Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton announced four new appointments and two reappointments to the advisory body.

The Governor’s Council on Agriculture advises the secretary on farm and food-related policies. Clifton recounted the values they had in mind when selecting members.

“Some of the key things were: that we needed to protect the pillars of agriculture that we currently have in the state, but then an emphasis on enhancing opportunities for the coming generation and for folks who may have lacked those opportunities in the past.” Clifton said.

The reconstitution of the council was announced by Clifton, who said that the new appointees were selected after long deliberation.

Gov. Meyer's focus was on agriculture during his address to attendees, calling it the state’s number one market and stressing the importance of events like the state fair as a way to put a spotlight on growers and producers in the First State.

“The reality is, in this state, when our farmers thrive the whole state thrives. It’s been the backbone of Delaware’s productivity for as long as Delaware has existed.” Meyer said.

Appointees included farmers from across the state, some not in attendance due to responsibilities on their farms.

Named to the Governor’s Council on Agriculture was Gwynn Pierce, the first African American to be named to the Governor’s Council on Ag according to Clifton. Pierce has a farm raising Bobwhite Quail, Boer goats, and rabbits.

Clifton also announced a non-farmer, Jackie King, as an appointee; Clifton says that while she does not farm, she does represent the perspective of ag professionals, like crop insurance providers.