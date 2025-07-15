Dover Police Department unveils virtual training equipment.

Dover Police Department unveils new technology it says will bolster police training across the First State.

Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson introduced the half-a-million-dollar investment into an augmented reality simulation police training device Tuesday,

The technology offers a 300 degree semi-circle, made up of five screens, that take officers through one of several law enforcement scenarios. Scenarios range from active shootings to de-escalation training.

Johnson expects it will better prepare officers to handle situations appropriately.

“So, if a scenario or a situation calls for law enforcement to take use of force action, it can teach us to do that. If the idea is that the situation is not critical, and de-escalation is an appropriate solution, it will coach that response as well” Johnson said.

Dover At Large Councilman Andre Boggerty says the move to boost training can help address community concerns.

“All throughout our community, we are always asked about training for our police department, and we always ask, ‘What can we do to enhance our training?’ Our chief and the Dover PD have taken that seriously, we have heard our community, and we have to make the investment.” Boggerty said.

The $500,000 price tag covers the technology itself, as well as a proper heating and air conditioning system for the top floor area of the Dover PD headquarters where the tech is installed. Johnson says previous temperatures in that area were not suitable for the new equipment.

Funding for the HVAC system comes from the state’s Fiscal Year 2025 Bond Bill, while money from the Grants-in-Aid bill pays for the simulation tech and equipment.

Since the state is covering the cost, Dover PD is opening the system up for use by all Delaware law enforcement agencies according to Johnson, who says Dover's central location makes it reasonably accessible to all First State police departments.

Virtual shooting ranges and “skill tests” are also expected to cut costs for law enforcement agencies on live rounds and firearms.