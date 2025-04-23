New Castle County to seek state support for county tax on marijuana products

New Castle County Council passes a resolution to try to enact a county tax on retail marijuana products.

The state levies a 15 percent tax on cannabis goods. Counties do not currently have the ability to put additional taxes in place.

The resolution passed 10-2 with one absence. New Castle County leaders will begin drafting a bill to push for the ability to levy a local tax up to 5 percent on top of the state tax.

One of the resolution’s sponsors Kevin Caneco said he believes this could raise $4.5 to 6 million for the county’s revenue.

“We know this is not anything that's out of the ordinary…” Caneco said. “This would allow us the opportunity to use revenue – which we're being tasked with as a county through land use and public safety – to pay for those essential services. So I think it is fair, I think it is reasonable, and I think that the majority of us are going to agree with this tonight.”

Four public commenters opposed the resolution. Wilmington City Council sought a similar tax that didn’t receive support at the state level.

The resolution also suggests at least half of the tax’s revenue would go toward public safety and local programs. New Castle County leaders will have to seek sponsors in Dover.