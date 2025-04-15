Incumbents dominate in Dover election

It was a good day for incumbents in Dover’s municipal election Tuesday.

All four incumbents on the ballot were victorious, including current Council President David Anderson who defeated Leroy Bradshaw Jr. in the Fourth District by a 137 to 55 vote margin.

At large Councilman Andre Boggerty also held his seat along with fellow incumbents First District Councilman Gerald Rocha and Third District Councilman Fred Neil.

Boggerty defeated Shereen Woodard Onyekachi 806 votes to 367 for the At-Large seat.

In the First District, Rocha received 101 votes, while Justina Brinkley received 72 and Anthony Floyd Jr. 54.

In the Third District, Neil picked up 189 votes to 85 for Jo Ann Mather.

Donyale Hall won the four-person race in the Second District. Hall earned 171 votes, just 3 more than Donna Mitchell’s 168. Stephan Pierce secured 22 votes and Faye White received 7.

Hall will replace William Hare, who resigned in January after being charged resignation with patronizing a prostitute by Dover Police.

All of yesterday’s winners secured four-year terms with their victories Tuesday.