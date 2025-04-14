Dover holds its municipal election Tuesday

The city of Dover holds it municipal election Tuesday.

Five City Council seats are on the ballot. In four of the races, incumbents are seeking to retain their seats.

Council President David Anderson faces a challenge in the Fourth District from Leroy Bradshaw Jr.

At large Councilman Andre Boggerty also attempts to stay on council along with fellow incumbents First District Councilman Gerald Rocha and Third District Councilman Fred Neil.

Boggerty is running against Shereen Woodard Onyekachi for the At-Large seat.

In the First District, Rocha is opposed by Justina Brinkley and Anthony Floyd Jr.

In the Third District, Jo Ann Mather is trying to unseat Neil.

There’s a four-way race in the Second District to replace William Hare, who resigned in January after being charged resignation with patronizing a prostitute by Dover Police.

The candidates in that race are Donyale Hall, Donna Mitchell, Stephan Pierce and Faye White.

Winners will serve four-year terms on City Council.

Dover residents can cast their ballots at Elks Lodge #1903 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.