Slaughter Beach Town Council likely to ban recreational marijuana distribution, growth

Slaughter Beach Town Council prepares to ban legal marijuana operations in the town.

The Council didn’t plan on creating an ordinance addressing marijuana legalization.

Slaughter Beach is a town of about 270 people with only three commercial properties – all occupied – in town, according to Vice Mayor Bob Wood.

But Milford is a little less than ten miles from Slaughter Beach, and its city council banned recreational marijuana sales in January, which surprised Wood.

“It would be really awkward for people to come here. So at that point, we weren't really going to do a lot, but we since decided that we are going to get start on an ordinance,” Wood said.

The only commercial property where retail marijuana sales could happen, according to Wood, is right next to the town’s playground.

“So that really is not a place for a business like that.”

Wood said that solidified council’s decision to create an ordinance banning recreational marijuana sales and distribution.

Wood said the town attorney is crafting the ordinance, which will likely be brought to council next month. He notes it will not affect medical marijuana or home use, just distribution and growing facilities.