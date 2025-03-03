© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Milton elects incumbent mayor, two councilmembers

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published March 3, 2025 at 3:14 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Milton re-elects incumbent mayor John Collier.

The race saw Collier and Milton’s vice mayor Lee Revis Plank vying for the office.

Collier was likely going to run unopposed, but Revis Plank said she wanted to give folks a choice.

Collier won 398 votes to 222.

The election also saw three candidates competing for two Town Council seats. Robert Gray received the most votes with 476.

Incumbent councilmember Tom Arkinson earned the second seat with 428 votes. Alan Pongrantz finished third with 226 votes.

Collier, Gray and Arkinson will be sworn in at the April Town Council meeting and will each serve a three year term.
Tags
Politics & Government Town of Miltonlocal communitieselection day
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
