Milton elects incumbent mayor, two councilmembers

Milton re-elects incumbent mayor John Collier.

The race saw Collier and Milton’s vice mayor Lee Revis Plank vying for the office.

Collier was likely going to run unopposed, but Revis Plank said she wanted to give folks a choice.

Collier won 398 votes to 222.

The election also saw three candidates competing for two Town Council seats. Robert Gray received the most votes with 476.

Incumbent councilmember Tom Arkinson earned the second seat with 428 votes. Alan Pongrantz finished third with 226 votes.

Collier, Gray and Arkinson will be sworn in at the April Town Council meeting and will each serve a three year term.