Rehoboth Beach commissioners approve agreement with police union

Rehoboth Beach city commissioners approve a new agreement with the police union.

The three-year agreement largely renews the last contract with an increase to starting salaries and updating officers’ annual salary increases.

The agreement raises the starting salary by $15 thousand to $78 thousand.

It also calls for a 1% increase between years of service along with a 4% annual cost-of-living salary increase in years two and three of the deal.

The agreement also expand health insurance coverage, according to Rehoboth Beach police chief Keith Banks.

“I do believe the final agreement was mutually beneficial to both sides. The biggest thing was an increase in starting salary for the officers and providing 100% payment of the health insurance coverage for police officers and 80% for their dependents.”

The agreement raised coverage from 90% for officers.

Banks also said it’s important to increase officers’ starting salaries to be competitive with nearby departments.

“We're always looking for the highest caliber of officers that want to be out with the public, that want to sit there and engage with our public and to assist with our events, but they do so many more things.”

There were also minor changes to the department’s bereavement leave policy and drug and alcohol policies, which permit random drug testing and prohibit marijuana use.

The new agreement takes effect April 1.