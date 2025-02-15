Democrats win both State Senate special elections Saturday

Democrats hold on to a pair of State Senate seats up for grabs in special elections Saturday.

United Way of Delaware COO Dan Cruce defeated Republican Steve Washington and Nonpartisan Party candidate Riley "Liv" Figliola for the Wilmington-area District 1 seat.

Cruce garnered 2,269 votes, while Washington earned 525 and Figliola 63. Cruce will replace Sarah McBride, who left the seat when she was elected to the US House of Representatives,

In the Talleyville-area 5th District, Democrat Ray Seigfried, a former State Representative, topped Republican Brent Burdge.

Seigfried picked up 2,166 votes to 1,044 for Budge. Siegfried will step into the seat previously held by now-Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay.

Turnout was extremely low in both races, only 7% in the District 1 race and about 9% in District 5.

With the two victories, Democrats maintain their 15-6 majority in the State Senate.