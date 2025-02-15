© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democrats win both State Senate special elections Saturday

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published February 15, 2025 at 11:03 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Democrats hold on to a pair of State Senate seats up for grabs in special elections Saturday.

United Way of Delaware COO Dan Cruce defeated Republican Steve Washington and Nonpartisan Party candidate Riley "Liv" Figliola for the Wilmington-area District 1 seat.

Cruce garnered 2,269 votes, while Washington earned 525 and Figliola 63. Cruce will replace Sarah McBride, who left the seat when she was elected to the US House of Representatives,

In the Talleyville-area 5th District, Democrat Ray Seigfried, a former State Representative, topped Republican Brent Burdge.

Seigfried picked up 2,166 votes to 1,044 for Budge. Siegfried will step into the seat previously held by now-Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay.

Turnout was extremely low in both races, only 7% in the District 1 race and about 9% in District 5.

With the two victories, Democrats maintain their 15-6 majority in the State Senate.
Politics & Government
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne