Milford City Council hosts public forum on marijuana-related business zoning regulations

Milford gathered public input on marijuana-related zoning ordinances at its Oct. 28 city council meeting.

Most of the conversation during the public comment section revolved around recreational marijuana businesses, but the city is also weighing zoning regulations on compassion centers.

Milford currently has two medical marijuana manufacturing facilities and one medical marijuana dispensary.

Seven people commented on the potential ordinances. All but one spoke in favor of recreational facilities in town, including local Valeria Coverdale.

Coverdale said retail, manufacturing and testing sites are all necessary to ensure safe products are available to consumers.

“Banning the sale marijuana in our town through zoning or ordinances will not get rid of the product, but will only allow for the black market and illegal sellers to continue to have the competitive edge over that of the safe product.”

Earlier this fall, Milford’s mayor Todd Culotta told Delaware Public Media he does not want to see recreational marijuana sales in Milford, but wanted to hear from the public.

Emily Wilkins is the vice president of operations for First State Compassion, a medical marijuana distribution center in Milford. In her comment, she said she hopes the city supports recreational sales and facilities.

“We're facing tougher regulations from the state now than we ever have. Our security measures are heightened… The security, the worrying about loitering, that stuff is all being handled through the regulations. Security is top notch.”

City Council did not comment or vote on ordinances at its October 28 meeting.