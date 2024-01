Gov. John Carney's State of the State address won't happen as scheduled Thursday.

It has been postponed due to illness. Gov. Carney's office says he has a fever and mild symptoms, but "is in good spirits."

Carney's office adds a rescheduled date will be announced later.

This State of the State address will be Carney's last. He is term limited and will leave office after two terms following the 2024 election.