General Assembly approves speed camera pilot for residential areas

State lawmakers approved a new pilot program this month that will allow DelDOT, New Castle County and municipalities to add speed limit enforcement cameras to residential areas.

DelDOT first introduced speed cameras to a work zone on I-95 in Wilmington last year; the agency reports the cameras have been a valuable tool for dissuading reckless driving, with average speeds falling by roughly ten percent since their introduction. State Sen. Spiros Mantzavinos added on Wednesday that crashes resulting in injuries have also declined on the portion of I-95 with cameras.

Building on that success, this bill that passed in both chambers this month with bipartisan support would give DelDOT and local governments authority to introduce speed cameras, so long as they consult local law enforcement and give notice to residents. Speeding ticket revenue would be solely dedicated to maintaining the cameras or other traffic safety projects.

But Republican state Sen. Dave Lawson objected, arguing the state should not give law enforcement responsibilities to artificial intelligence.

“We have the right to face our accuser," he said. "You can’t do that with AI. This is simply artificial intelligence out there enforcing our laws, and I think that’s a problem. ”

The bill does include an appeal process for drivers who receive tickets.

The pilot program would last five years, after which the General Assembly could make speed cameras a permanent feature of Delaware roads.