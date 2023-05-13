Proposal to transition much of Delaware's state fleet to zero-emissions vehicles clears committee

A bill requiring Delaware state agencies to transition their fleet of passenger and light-duty vehicles to zero-emissions alternatives by 2040 cleared a House committee last week.

The bill would give the Office of Management and Budget authority to grant exemptions for some vehicles, while some exemptions are built into the bill itself; law enforcement vehicles, for instance, are excluded from the requirement.

Bill sponsor State Rep. Krista Griffith argues if battery and charging technology advance, the legislation leaves room for the state to broaden its goals.

“As technology develops, we will become more aggressive with our goals," she said. "Indeed, the bill allows that to happen. As technology develops with law-enforcement vehicles, they can be added in.”

Critics counter that electric vehicle technology is not yet advanced enough to commit to replacing a large portion of the state’s fleet. They point to the large size and limited range of batteries on the market and infrastructure upgrades needed to support more widespread charging facilities.

Others — including Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton — argue the bill should require regular status updates on the transition, as well as data reporting on the emissions impacts of the policy.

The bill now heads to the House floor.

