Hoffner edges Pugh in 14th State Senate District race

One of Tuesday’s closest state legislative races was in the 14th Senate District.

Democrat Kyra Hoffner and Republican Mark Pugh vied to replace longtime state Senator Bruce Ennis.

Hoffner, a lobbyist for the Delaware League of Women Voters, defeated Pugh by about a 4 percent margin.

And though Hoffner has progressive credentials – including endorsements from public employee unions – she says she plans to follow Ennis’ lead by voting according to constituent feedback rather than party platform alone.

“Their votes and their voices matter more to me than playing ball with other Senators," Hoffner said. "We will always be a united front as a Democratic party, but what matters to my constituents is how I’m going to vote.”

Hoffner will inherit Ennis’ constituent services director, which she says will help her provide the continuity she promised voters.

As of Tuesday night, Pugh had not yet conceded the race.