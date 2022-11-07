Voters head to the polls in Delaware

Voters in the First State head to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 General Election.

There are four statewide races for Delawareans to decide.

Topping the ballot is the race for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat where Congresswomen Lisa Blunt Rochester seeks a fourth term. She faces a rematch with Republican Lee Murphy, who she defeated by an 18-percentage point margin in 2020. The lone poll of this year’s race last month by the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication found Blunt Rochester with a 17-point advantage.

The Independent Party of Delaware’s Cody McNutt and Non-Partisan Delaware's David Rogers are also on the ballot in the U.S House race.

Incumbent State Attorney General Kathy Jennings also seeks another term – facing Republican Julianne Murray, who lost her bid for Governor 2 years ago. Last month's University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication poll found Jennings with a 13-point advantage.

There are also races for State Treasurer and State Auditor at stake.

The State Treasurer's race pits Democratic incumbent Colleen Davis against Republican Greg Coverdale.

In the Auditor’s race, Democrat Lydia York and Republican Janice Lorrah face off to see who will replace Kathy McGuiness, who resigned last month after being sentenced for a pair of misdemeanor public corruption convictions.

Polls are open from 7am until 8pm.

Delaware Public Media’s live coverage of the results begins at 8pm when the polls close.

Delaware Public Media's Election Coverage is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities and NEH’s special initiative “A More Perfect Union." The “A More Perfect Union” initiative supports projects that explore, reflect on, and tell the stories of our quest for a more just, inclusive, and sustainable society throughout our history.