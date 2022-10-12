Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program

The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently.

The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every six months; currently recertification is needed at least every 12 months, with exceptions for households in which every member is disabled or elderly.

In a public notice announcing the change, the division says under the previous deadlines it wasn’t receiving adequate updates about changes in households’ circumstances that would impact their benefits. Though the program is administered through the Division of Social Services, it uses federal funding.

Community Legal Aid Society staff attorney Gilberte Pierre says recertification – which involves a 15-page application – can be logistically difficult, and more frequent recertification could drive households out of the program.

“Then you have a domino effect. Individuals have to decide between putting food on the table and paying rent, and if you don’t pay your rent, that leads to eviction.”

In Georgetown, a woman living in an encampment who asked to be called Little Bit says the recertification process itself is manageable, though she has trouble keeping the necessary documents safe while living outside — after losing other forms of identification, she relies on an ID card issued to her by the Delaware Department of Correction. But missing a recertification deadline creates a much larger hassle.

“As long as you don’t forget when it is, because if you forget, then it gets cut off and you have to go through the whole process again.”

Pierre notes that during the time it takes for a household to re-apply for benefits, they may also struggle to find adequate food.

The Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence also pushed back against the proposed change to the manual, pointing out that many families experiencing domestic violence rely on SNAP, and that losing access to the program because of a missed deadline would create dangerous instability. "As more families lose access to these benefits, the subsequent economic insecurity limits individuals' ability to leave unsafe relationships," Coalition Policy Director Nick Beard wrote to the Division of Social Services. "This change to SNAP hinders individuals from achieving the financial independence necessary to prevent violence."

The agency says it is reviewing Community Legal Aid Society’s comments. According to the notice announcing the proposed change, the Division of Social Services plans to formalize the change on November 11.

