Debra Heffernan wins House District 6 primary election

12-year incumbent Debra Heffernan is a step closer to another term as the State Representative for House District 6.

The 6th District stretches from Edgemoor to other Wilmington suburbs, and includes Bellefonte.

Heffernan earned 55 percent of the vote to defeat Becca Cotto by 311 votes in Tuesday’s Delaware Primary election.

Both candidates focused on the environment - with each supporting a Green Amendment.

Cotto, who serves as the YWCA Director of Racial and Social Justice, was also vocal about racial justice and police accountability during her campaign.

Heffernan’s interest in education drove her to run for office in 2010, and remains a large part of her platform.

Heffernan now faces Republican candidate Michael Krawczuk in November’s general election.